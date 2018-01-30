Eight young quiz teams battled it out for the winning spot in the annual Credit Union Schools’ Quiz held in Ramoan Parish centre, Ballycastle on Friday, January 26.

Angus Killough, Niall McLean, Ellen Donald and Aoife McCaughan from St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Primary School in Ballycastle, coached by teacher Deirdre McCormick, were the eventual winners.

St Patricks P S, Glenariff, runners-up.

Level with St Patrick’s P S, Glenariff, after ten rounds they edged ahead in an exciting tie breaker round and now

proceed to the regional finals in February with hopes of qualifying for the national finals in Dublin.

Teams from Ballycastle Integrated PS, Barnish PS, Gailscoil an Chaistil PS, Ballycastle, Straidbilly Primary

School, St Olcan’s PS, Armoy and St Mary’s, Cushendall also enjoyed the event.

- Quizmaster Seamus Walsh, Organisers Mary Kelly-Dodds and Sarah McQuillan, and Scorers Fergus Busby, Dessie Elliott and Seamus Blaney.

Brian Dillon, President of Ballycastle Credit Union, congratulated the winners, presented the trophies, thanked everyone for participating and parents and teachers for their support.

He encouraged everyone – young people and adults – to join and use the Credit Union, a community based organisation which offers savings and loans.

The President thanked fellow Credit Union Directors, quizmaster Seamus Walsh, organisers Mary Kelly-Dodds and Sarah McQuillan, and scorers Fergus Busby, Dessie Elliott and Seamus Blaney. He concluded by thanking Ramoan Parish for the use of their excellent facilities.

