Appeal following damage to house

Police in Limavady are asking for information after an overnight incident of criminal damage carried out on a new build property in the Mullaghinch Road area of Aghadowey.

Constable Wright said “At some point between 5pm of yesterday (Sunday, January 14) and 8m of today (Monday, January 15) entry was gained to the property and damage caused to all the walls both inside and outside of it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 175 15/01/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.