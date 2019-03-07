Arrests made following ‘incident’ at Larne v Coleraine match

Police have made three arrests in relation to an incident at the Irish Cup tie between Larne and Coleraine.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Three arrests carried out today in relation to an incident at the Larne match last weekend.

“One already charged to court and will appear early next month. Two others are still with us in custody. No room for hate in football, or anywhere for that matter.”

Yesterday, Coleraine FC issued a statement condemning the behaviour of “a very small minority of persons” at the game.

A club spokesperson said: “Coleraine FC has always prided itself on being a community club and welcoming to all in our community.

“The club enjoys support from all sections of the community, from differing faiths and ethnicity. We totally condemn the behaviour of a very small minority of persons at the game on Friday night at Larne FC.

“Their behaviour, actions and display of racist slogans is not reflective of Coleraine FC or the vast majority of Bannsiders, who displayed great support for the club and added to the spectacle at the ground and on TV.”