Arson with intent to endanger life accused granted bail

A woman (53) charged with offences including arson with intent to endanger life and possessing a knife as an offensive weapon has been granted bail.

Lynn Evelyn Corscadden, of Ballyness Park in Castleroe, is alleged to have committed the offences on November 3.

She faces eight charges including driving whilst unfit at Letterloan Road, Macosquin; taking a Citroen car without the owner’s authority; using the car without insurance and driving while disqualified.

She is is also charged with having a knife as an offensive weapon at Letterloan Road; damaging by fire a house intending to endanger life; attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on the house owner when at the time of the offence she had a hammer. She is also charged with making a threat to kill the man.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 4, defence solicitor Garrett Greene handed in a letter from his client’s GP. District Judge Liam McNally said he had not been happy to grant her bail until he saw such a letter.

A police officer said bail was still opposed as they believed the defendant would commit further offences.

Judge McNally said the defendant had been in custody for a number of weeks and he released her on her own bail of £500 along with a £750 surety.

The conditions include residing at Ballyness Park; a 10pm-7am curfew and being electronically tagged. She is not to enter pubs or be under the influence of alcohol in public.

The case was adjourned to December 18.