Blaze at property in Coleraine being treated as arson

Police investigating an arson attack at derelict premises in Coleraine last night have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

At around 8:15pm it was reported that the property in the Queens Park area of the town had been set alight by a number of youths.

Firefighters from Coleraine, Portstewart and an aerial apppliance from Londonderry fight to bring the blaze at Queens Park under control. PIC: GARETH MCKNIGHT/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service crews from Coleraine, Portstewart and Londonderry attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

The structure was badly damaged as a result of the incident.

Sergeant Black said: “We are also investigating a possible link to this incident and a number of bushes set alight in the Princess Gardens area of Coleraine at around 9:20pm last night.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1254 1/4/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”