Car turns away from PSNI checkpoint - member of public jots down number plate and gives to police - driver was simply trying to get to where he was going

The PSNI has praised a "switched on" member of the public for passing on the number plate of a car spotted turning away from a police checkpoint on Monday evening.

The incident occurred during a police checkpoint on Coleraine Road, Ballymoney.

The driver thought the road was closed and was trying to find an alternative route.

After receiving the details the PSNI caught up with the driver of the car however he thought the Coleraine Road was closed and turned away from the checkpoint to seek alternative route to where he was trying to get to.

"We want to give a shout out to the switched on member of the public who noticed a car turning away from a police checkpoint.

"The man noted the registration and alerted officers who promptly caught up with the driver," said the PSNI.

The PSNI used the incident as a way to warn others of the importance of road safety and consideration.

"Turns out this man thought the road ahead was closed and was making an early manoeuvre to find an alternative route.

"No harm done this time but if you do come across a police vehicle checkpoint please wait as patiently as you can and don’t try any manoeuvres that would put other road users at risk."