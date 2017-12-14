Coleraine police issue scam warning after woman contacted

Police in Coleraine are advising the public to be switched on to scams after a woman was contacted out of the blue by a company asking for bank details in order to block nuisance callers.

The scammers, police warned, were relying on the fact that most people would be keen to try anything to block nuisance callers however handing out your bank details or any personal information is dangerous.

Detective Constable Stephen Crooks, of the PSNI’s Economic Crime Unit, said: “Scammers and fraudsters are inventive and the schemes they use are varied but the aim remains the same - to take money from unsuspecting members of the public.

“We all need to be vigilant of any contact from an unsolicited source, whether that is from doorstep callers, telephone, mail or online. Education is our best weapon in preventing people from becoming victims.”