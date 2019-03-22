Cookstown tragedy funerals: ‘deaths of three teens have left us in a valley of tears’

Fond tributes have been paid to the victims of a St Patrick’s Day party crush as their school friends gathered for a day of funerals.

There were emotional scenes today as hundreds gathered to say farewell to three teenagers who lost their lives in the hotel disco tragedy in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

The funeral cortege makes its way to St Patricks Church, Donaghmore for the funeral of of Lauren Bullock. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Morgan Barnard, 17, Lauren Bullock, 17, and Connor Currie, 16, died in the crush outside the venue on Sunday night.

Morgan’s funeral was first to be held on a solemn day which will see all three teenagers laid to rest.

Schoolchildren formed a solemn guard of honour in tribute to the young victim at St Patrick’s Church in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

Morgan’s family, who said the teenager brightened people’s lives with his humour, had encouraged friends and family to wear Hawaiian shirts or sports tops to the service this morning.

Pupils from schools in Dungannon and Cookstown took part in the guard of honour.

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, addressed mourners as Morgan’s requiem mass began.

“Words fail us at times like this,” he said.

“All that really matters, and makes a difference, is love and friendship and compassion. And only faith can dare to speak into the darkness of these days to offer a glimmer of light and hope in this valley of tears.”

He added: “Here in Co Tyrone this week - as families, parishes, schools and communities - we’ve been circling each other around with love and faith and kindness and compassion.

“The shocking events of Sunday last have reminded us that life is very fragile; we need to cherish every moment and always look out for each other, and keep each other safe.

“Thank you all for being here today to offer your prayerful presence and support. In the days ahead, we will cherish the memories of these precious and gifted young people whose lives have been so suddenly wrenched from among us; we will continue to hold their families, and each other, close in love and faith.”

Lauren was carried into St Patrick’s Church in nearby Donaghamore in a pink and white casket adorned with flowers ahead of requiem mass.

She was borne through the church yard in Donaghmore followed by an enormous but silent crowd who had accompanied her on her final journey.

Schoolchildren lined the street while the bell at St Patrick’s Church tolled.

Chief celebrant at the service Father David Moore said the three victims had lost their lives “needlessly”.

He described the schoolgirl as the “essence of a wonderful and caring daughter, sister, grand-daughter, niece to her family and a loyal and caring friend to so many others”.

Fr Moore said Lauren’s friends described her as having a “warm and bubbly personality with a very infectious smile”.

Michael McElhatton, 52, who owns the Greenvale Hotel where the deaths occurred, was arrested earlier in the week on suspicion of manslaughter.

He was subsequently bailed to return for further questioning in future.

A 40-year-old man also being questioned on suspicion of manslaughter remained in police custody for questioning on Friday morning.