Disorderly angler bit police officer on leg

A man who who was reeled in by police after being disorderly on a Christmas night out with fishing friends then got a bite in a police station.

Gary David Edwards (37), whose address was given as Dunluce Court, Bushmills, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and assaulting a custody officer, whom he bit on the leg.

A prosecutor told Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday police received a report of a man being abusive in Bushmills and when they went to the scene they found the defendant’s hand was bleeding.

The prosecutor said a crowd gathered and the defendant called police “black b--tards” and also made reference to “east Belfast UVF” during the incident at 10.20pm on December 1 last year.

The court was told that when taken to a police station the defendant bit a custody officer on the leg.

A defence lawyer said his client had been “high intoxicated” and didn’t remember much of the night out. He said Edwards had been “drinking with fishing friends at a Christmas ‘do’”.

The lawyer said the defendant had consumed spirits and had subsequently apologised to the custody officer and and had also contacted ambulance staff to say sorry to them.

District Judge Peter King said, fortunately, “no lasting damage” was caused by the bite.

Imposing a three months prison term, suspended for two years, the judge told Edwards: “If you can’t celebrate Christmas without being arrested then maybe you should look at your drink consumption.”