Drug offender sentenced

Police detected a strong smell of cannabis coming from a Simon Community hostel resident’s room in Coleraine and then found text messages on his mobile phone in relation to the supply of Diazepam

Gerard Walsh (25), now with an address at Main Street, Crumlin, admitted being concerned in offering to supply Diazepam and possession of cannabis and was jailed for four months. A prosecutor told the December 4 sitting of Coleraine Magistrates Court cannabis worth £480 was recovered and the defendant said it was for his own use.

Defence barrister Thomas McKeever said his client was serving an 18 months jail sentence and 18 months on licence after being sentenced on another matter in November.

He said Walsh had a long-standing drug addiction, since the age of 16.