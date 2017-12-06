A solicitor for a Coleraine father and son charged with drugs supply offences has expressed doubts that a Preliminary Enquiry will go ahead in February and said in the run-up to the festive season not even Santa’s Little Helpers could assist.

Lawyer Garrett Greene said: “In the season of make-believe even with the assistance of elves the Public Prosecution Service will not be in a position to proceed.”

Mr Greene was speaking as Peter Neill and Peter Neill junior appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on December 4.

Neill senior (49) is of Hazelbank Road and Neill jnr (31) of Pates Lane. Both are charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug and other charges. Neill Snr alone is charged with possessing a magazine for an assault rifle.

When the duo, currently on bail, first appeared in court last year in relation to the charges a police officer alleged that as part of a pro-active operation a silver Mercedes car was stopped in the Dundrod area and cocaine with a street value of £405,000 was recovered. The officer said the driver, regarded by police as ‘an assisting offender’, told them he was contacted the previous day by Neill Snr who said to meet to him at Coleraine ‘Trim Trail’ where he was met by the two Neills who provided him with details for “drugs runs”.

At Coleraine Court on December 4 a prosecutor said the directing officer in the case had indicated a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send a case to the Crown Court - could be fixed for next February. The prosecutor said due to the nature of the evidence the matter is being dealt with by a regional prosecutor. Mr Greene was sceptical that the date will be met and made his Christmas remarks. The case was adjourned until next February.