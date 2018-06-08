Five arrested over illegal drugs

Detectives investigating illegal drugs activity in North Antrim have carried out a number of planned searches and arrested five people in the Coleraine area on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Blemmings said: “Today [Thursday], three men aged 30, 23 and 21 and two woman aged 46 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences. Several items were seized at five of the properties and have been taken away for further examination. All those arrested are currently in police custody.

“These arrests and seizures demonstrate our commitment to policing the threat posed by drugs. Public safety is our first priority and today, we have removed dangerous drugs from the streets and prevented harm to people within our community."

D.I. Blemmings added: “We are doing everything possible to proactively tackle the issue of illegal drugs. At the same time, we are working hard to make people aware of the real dangers posed to their health if they take illegal or controlled drugs.

“We would appeal to the public to speak to us on 101 if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their area. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”