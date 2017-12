Two men, aged 26 and 28, are due to appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court this morning in connection with a shooting incident in Garvagh early on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has been charged with offences including attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public place and discharging a firearm in a public place.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.