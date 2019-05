Police seized an uninsured vehicle in Coleraine on Thursday.

Commenting on the operation, a PSNI North Coast spokesperson said: “This vehicle was being driven without insurance in Coleraine on Thursday and as a result it was seized by officers from the neighbourhood team.

“It’s the driver’s responsibility to ensure there is a valid insurance policy in place.

“Our partner agency HMRC will be dealing with the fuel and the lack of insurance will go to the local magistrate.”