Homes evacuated during security alert

A number of houses in the Portrush area had to be evacuated in the early hours of this morning after the discovery of a suspicious object sparked a security alert.

The object was discovered outside commercial premises in the Glenmanus Road area at around 4.30am.

“A number of houses in the area were evacuated and part of the Glenmanus Road remains closed in both directions between its junctions with the Glenarriff Road and the Coleraine Road. The Coleraine Road was closed for a time but has now reopened,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“ATO attended the scene and a controlled explosion was carried out on the object. It has been declared an elaborate hoax and has been taken away for further forensic examination.”

Inspector David Anderson appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of the morning or anyone with any information which could assist with police enquiries to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 152 of 20/8/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provide to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.