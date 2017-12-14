Judge’s pre-Christmas warning as drink driver given suspended jail term

A judge said in the run up to Christmas he had to send out a strong warning that drink driving will not be tolerated.

District Judge Peter King was speaking at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, where he banned Sebastian Domagalski (41), of Avonbrook Gardens, Coleraine, from the road for two and a half years.

Judge King said the a preliminary sample blown by the defendant of 135microgrammes with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath which he said was one of the highest ever before the court.

The judge noted that the evidential breath sample - the one he sentences on - was still 105microgrammes and he said aggravating features in the case included the defendant running off from police.

A prosecutor said that on November 12 this year, a parked car had been struck and members of the public said a Saab car was abandoned in the middle of the road and the defendant ran off but he was detained after police arrived and gave chase. He said the defendant’s preliminary breath reading was 135 and the evidential reading was 105 per 100 millilitres of breath.

Domagalski pleaded guilty to a number of charges including driving with excess alcohol; absence of licence and insurance and failing to report an accident and failing to remain at the scene.

Defence barrister Dean Mooney said his client, originally from Poland, “clearly had no business getting behind the wheel of a car”. He said Domagalski, a building site labourer, had bought the car for £500 to sell on but found out it was not roadworthy and he was moving it a short distance to be taken away for scrap.

The defendant told police he had not reported the accident because of his “lack of English”.

Judge King said: “The preliminary reading was 100 in excess of the legal limit which is one of the highest readings this court has ever dealt with. The evidential breath reading is what I have to base my sentencing decision on. It was lower but still three times the legal limit.

“Two weeks from Christmas the court has to send out an extremely strong message that drink driving cannot be tolerated especially drink driving at this gross level.”

The judge said aggravating features in the case involved the lack of a licence and insurance and the necessity for police to pursue the defendant to apprehend him. Against that, said Judge King, there was a plea of guilty and a lack of record.

He imposed a two months jail term, suspended for 30 months and banned the defendant for 30 months along with fines totalling £500.

The judge said had there not been a guilty plea or if the drink reading was closer to the provisional reading the jail term would not have been suspended.

Judge King warned the defendant: “If you are before me again either for drink driving or driving whilst disqualified I’m sending you to prison”.