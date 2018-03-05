Killer Stewart’s house on the market

editorial image
Share this article

Hazel Stewart’s Coleraine home has been put on the market in an attempt to settle legal action over benefits she inherited from her murdered husband.

The four-bedroom property, (pictured right) just outside Coleraine, has been listed with estate agents Daniel Henry, valued at £299,950.

Peter Wilson of Daniel Henry in Coleraine said: “There has been reasonable interest in the property so far.

“It is a good family home a few miles outside Coleraine in a good rural location.”

Police officer Trevor Buchanan was killed by Stewart and her 58-year-old lover Colin Howell, who also killed his wife Lesley, in May 1991 .

Initially, police believed Howell’s story that the deaths were a joint suicide, but Howell subsequently confessed to the murders in 2009 and implicated Stewart.

Stewart denied the charges but was convicted by a jury.

She is serving a minimum 18-year sentence for killing the victims, who were found together in a garage filled with exhaust fumes in Castlerock.

Howell was sentenced to 21 years.