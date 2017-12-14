Man charged in connection with £40k cannabis ‘grow house’

A defence lawyer for a man charged in connection with a £40,000 cannabis “grow house” in Coleraine said his client was looking after it for a neighbour and was using some of the drugs himself.

Solicitor Ciaran Shiels was speaking at Coleraine Magistrates Court where Patryk Wisniwski (25), of Knockbracken Court, Coleraine, appeared in connection with cultivating cannabis; being concerned in the supply of the drug and possessing the Class B substance on April 7 this year.

The court was told 71 plants with a street value of £40,000 were discovered.

A formal guilty plea has not yet been entered but Mr Shiels said “full admissions” were made.

He said there was a “litany of evidence”.

Mr Shiels added: “This was a cannabis grow-house. He was looking after it for a neighbour. He tended to the plants and there was some personal use.”

The case was adjourned until January.

Recently, in the absence of an interpreter at court, District Judge Liam McNally asked Wisniwski how good his English was and the reply from the defendant was: “Not so bad, like.”