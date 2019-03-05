Man had cocaine  ‘secreted in buttocks’

A man who was arrested after being disorderly outside a pub was searched at Coleraine police station where a quantity of cocaine was found “secreted in his buttocks”.

Corey McHenry (23), of Riverdale in Mosside, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday and admitted charges of being disorderly in the vicinity of a bar in Armoy relating to July 30, 2017.

He also admitted possessing Class A drugs.

A prosecutor said that police were doing a licensing check and members of the public began being abusive to officers. There had been an incident around a PSNI vehicle.

The court heard McHenry was not directly involved with the vehicle incident but was arrested after being disorderly in a crowd.

The prosecutor said when the defendant was arrested a quantity of cocaine - 1.3 grammes - was found “secreted in his buttocks”.

Meanwhile, in another incident, police searched McHenry’s home in November last year and found herbal cannabis.

He admitted possessing a Class B drug.

McHenry told police he bought it for £20 for his own use.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant should not have intervened with police at the Armoy premises.

The lawyer said McHenry was not involved in causing any damage to a police car.

He said the defendant had drink taken at the time and now wished to apologise.

Mr Ballentine said McHenry is now off drink and drugs and has a job interview coming up.

The defendant was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years, and fined £300.