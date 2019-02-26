Man who stole at ‘Derry Girls’ event back in court

A man who last week stole catering equipment from a ‘Derry Girls’ premiere event in the city’s Guildhall has been back in court for shoplifting just yards from Ballymena PSNI Station only days later.

Adam Raymond McDaid (24), whose address was given as Galgorm Road in Ballymena, was involved in a high-profile case last week when he admitted stealing £1,560 worth of equipment from the premiere of the second series of the hit Channel 4 show.

Within days he was back in trouble.

He stole tanning lotion worth £260 from Sally’s Salon Service beside Ballymena Police Station on Friday, February 22 and also took air fresheners worth £35 from the nearby Halford’s.

He had also taken alcohol worth nearly £30 from Co-op in Ballymena on Friday.

The defendant appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday where a prosecutor said that after being informed of the Sally’s and Halford’s thefts, police saw McDaid, who appeared to be ‘under the influence’, with a carrier bag which he left behind and made off on foot.

However, he was located later and, because he said he had taken 20 paracetamol, he was taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

At the hospital, after demanding a cigarette, he became disorderly and assaulted a police officer and resisted another officer.

When interviewed, McDaid said he had no recollection of events as he had taken a lot of alcohol.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that McDaid had a lengthy and relevant record and much of the offending over the years was to “feed his addiction”.

The lawyer said the defendant had lost an address and after being homeless he stayed for a short time at the Traveller’s Rest in Ballymena.

McDaid admitted all the new charges he faced and after he was jailed for three months on Monday, Mr Kyle said: “He was just released from custody last week, back in again today”.