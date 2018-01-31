‘Near miss’ drink driver ended up in front garden of a house

A New Year’s Eve driver was found to be three times the drink limit after he struck a lamppost and went through a hedge and ended up in the front garden of a house in Coleraine.

Tomasz Trzeciak (38), of Brookmount Court, Coleraine, crashed at the town’s Carthall Road, on December 31 last year.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday he pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath - he registered 104 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - above the 35mcg legal limit.

A prosecutor said the defendant had taken his partner’s vehicle and when spoken to police Trzeciak said he had “a few beers”.

Defence barrister Ben Thompson said it was a “near miss case” which “could have been much worse”.

He said his client had a previous excess alcohol conviction in 2008.

Referring to the New Year’s Eve offence, District Judge Liam McNally told the defendant: “You made a deplorable decision to take this vehicle out with that amount of alcohol in your system”.

The judge said it was a “very high reading” and “a very bad piece of driving”.

Trzeciak was given a four months jail sentence, suspended for three years, and banned from driving four four years.