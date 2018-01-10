Police appeal after GHDs and kids’ designer clothes stolen in burglary blitz

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following reports of three burglaries at commercial premises in Ballymoney.

Detective Sergeant Gallagher said: “Police received a report of a burglary at The Old Town Bank premises in Church Street of the town shortly after 9am yesterday, Tuesday, January 9.

While in attendance, burglaries of another two businesses within these premises were also reported.

In all three burglaries, a number of items have been reported stolen, including boxed GHD hair appliances and a large amount of designer children’s clothes, namely, ‘Frugi, Tutto Piccolo, Tuc Tuc, Kite and Grassmen’.

There was also an amount of premature baby clothing stolen.

Substantial damage was also caused to all three premises.

We believe these burglaries occurred sometime between 6pm on Monday, 8th January and 9am on Tuesday 9th January, and we believe they are linked.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information about any of these incidents, or who is offered for sale any of the items reported stolen in suspicious circumstances, to contact Detectives at Coleraine Criminal Investigation Branch on 101, quoting reference number 245 of 09/01/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”