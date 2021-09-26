PSNI arrest man on suspicion of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 12:16 pm
A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of motoring offences including causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
He is also suspected of failing to stop for police, failing to stop at and report an accident, using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving while disqualified.
An 18-year-old man who was arrested yesterday, Saturday, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The arrests relate to an incident in the early hours of Saturday, September 25 after a pursuit occurred around Coleraine when a vehicle failed to stop for police.