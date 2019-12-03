PSNI tackle 'street level drug dealing' and want your help to 'remove drugs from our streets'

Police are focussing their attention on street level drug dealing - and are asking the public for help.

As part of Operation Season’s Greetings, police across Northern Ireland will be actively targeting those involved in street level drug dealing during the first two weeks of December.

An image of drug dealing

Over the last number of years police have been successful in increasing the number of drugs seizures and arrests however the consequences of illegally taking or supplying drugs is still affecting too many communities.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said: “Tackling street level drug dealing is a priority for us and we are all too aware of the devastating effect that drugs have on individuals, their families and communities.

“In the run up to Christmas we want to send a clear message that there is no space for illegal drug activity in our communities.

“Over the coming weeks we will be running operations focused on removing drugs from our streets and targeting drug dealers.

This is who to contact - 101

“Information from the public is vital in helping us to target operations and identify those responsible for drugs activity on our streets. You know your own area and you know what happens within it.

“If you know of anyone who is dealing drugs in your local area then please contact us by phoning 101.

“You can also provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”