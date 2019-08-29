Public thanked for information leading to drugs seizure

Police in Coleraine have thanked the public in assisting them uncover cannabis and 'white powder'.

In a post on PSNI Coleraine Facebook page an officer says: "Officers carried out a search at a home in Coleraine last week uncovered £600 of suspected herbal cannabis which is ILLEGAL to possess or supply.. "along with scales & white powder that’s another £1000 off the streets".

Cannabis find

The post added: "There was a shopping list so we hope you weren’t on it."

They add their thanks "to thank the public for the information as these products were also being sold to vulnerable members of our community".