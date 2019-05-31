Rooms ransacked during break-in at 'home of older person'

A window was damaged and rooms ransacked during a burglary at what police have described as "the home of an older person" near Coleraine.

Shortly after midday yesterday it was reported that entry had been forced to a property in the Cloyfin Road area sometime between 10am and 11:45am.



Detective Sergeant Rachel Gardiner said: "Damage was caused to a window, while rooms in the house were ransacked. No one was in the property at the time.



"I want to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or anyone who has information about this crime to contact detectives in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 760 of 30/05/19."



Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Detective Sergeant Gardiner added: "We are aware of the impact that burglaries can have on individual householders. Don’t make it easy for thieves. Stay alert to your surroundings and report anything suspicious to police immediately.



“I want to encourage everyone to report suspicious activity to us, no matter how insignificant it may seem. The report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime.



“Please ensure that all houses, sheds and garages are secured, particularly during the hours of darkness. Do not keep valuables or large amounts of cash in your home and remember, safes are able to be removed. Do not leave any tools/ladders outside which can be used to access your property. Do not answer the door during the hours of darkness unless you are expecting someone or you have a security latch and can check identity first.



"Keep an eye on your property and please report to the police any suspicious callers or vehicles. This includes cold callers or services being offered at inflated prices. If you do have CCTV systems, please ensure that they are working, and please look out for elderly/vulnerable neighbours and check on them regularly.”



For further advice about home security people should contact their local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.



Reports of suspicious activity should be reported on 101, or in the case of an emergency by calling 999.