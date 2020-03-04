Shotgun shells, cannabis, Class A drugs and cash seized as PSNI squad targets South East Antrim UDA

Detectives from PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating the criminal activities linked to South East Antrim UDA, have arrested two men and seized approximately £4,000-worth of herbal cannabis and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs.

It follows a search of a house in Carrickgfergus earlier today.

Police also seized a number of shotgun cartridges and a quantity of cash during the search.

Detective Inspector O’Neill said: “The two males, aged 41 and 75, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug, and other offences and remain in police custody at this time.

“Today’s operation proves our continued determination to disrupt the criminality activity of organised criminals who badge themselves as paramilitaries and is another step in our ongoing commitment to preventing dangerous drugs from ending up in local communities.

“The substantial quantity of drugs seized today highlights the continuing hypocrisy of those who claim to be protecting the community, while in fact they are actually causing it harm.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs or information about paramilitary organised crime to get in touch with police on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”