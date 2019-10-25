Woman out walking in NI at night - stranger makes offensive comment, exposes himself and touches her inappropriately

The PSNI is hunting a man after he allegedly exposed himself and inappropriately touched a woman out walking at night.

The incident occurred in the Mountsandel Road area of Coleraine on Wednesday October 16.

The man is believed to be in his late teens or early twenties.

The woman was out walking at around 7:00pm when the man approached her.

The man made an offensive comment to the woman, exposed himself and touched her inappropriately, before running off.



The man is described as being aged in his late teens or early twenties, of slim build, around 5’ 4” in height, and wearing a maroon hooded-top and blue jeans.

Police say the woman was left badly shaken and are appealing to anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 423 of 17/10/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.