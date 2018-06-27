Woman’s court challenge to north coast caravan site fails

A resident has lost her High Court challenge to a new caravan site being built on the north Antrim coast.

Christine Alexander was seeking to judicially review her local authority for granting planning permission to the 120-site development on the outskirts of Portrush.

But a judge dismissed her case after rejecting grounds of challenge mounted by her legal team.

Ms Alexander issued proceedings against Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council after it decided to approve the caravan park at a former quarry location on the Craigahulliar Road.

The plans include housing 51 touring and 49 static caravans, 18 camping cabins and associated amenities.

Developer Blairs Caravans Ltd commenced construction after its application was approved last September, the court heard.

So far more than 20 touring accommodation and motor home sites have been completed, with ten static caravans sold for £333,000.

Blairs stated that £1.25m has been spent on purchasing the site, planning and legal fees, and construction work, amid hopes the park will be fully operational by Easter 2019.

Ms Alexander, who lives in Portrush, mounted a wide-ranging challenge, involving claims the council misapplied relevant planning policy and disregarded the visual impact on the surrounding landscape.

However, Mr Justice McCloskey ruled: “None of the grounds of challenge having been established, this application for judicial review must be dismissed.”