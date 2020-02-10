Young children escape injury as shots fired inside NI home by two masked men - a 'reckless attack' carried out by 'faceless thugs'

Police are appealing for information after two masked men fired shots inside a home where three young children aged less than five-years, a man and two women were sitting.

Detectives investigating the shooting incident in Coleraine last night (Sunday, 9th February) are appealing for witnesses and information.



Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: "We received a report at approximately 11.30pm that two masked men entered a house in Loughanhill Park where three adults, a man and two women, and three young children aged under five years old, were present.



"Two of the children were downstairs, and the adults were in the kitchen when the gunmen fired a number of shots, some of which struck the kitchen table.



"The suspects then left."

He added: "Thankfully, no one was injured during this reckless attack that was carried out by faceless thugs who clearly have no regard for the safety of others.



"What is clear is the hypocrites who carried out this violent attack don’t care at all about the children in the community.



“There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this, and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening.



"An investigation is under way to establish why this attack occurred and who is responsible.



"I want to take this opportunity to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident, or who was in the area, prior to around the time the shooting occurred, and who saw anything out of the ordinary to contact detectives in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1782 of 09/02/20 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

A plaque left outside the house where the shooting happened