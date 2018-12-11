Cross-community project results in new seafront mosaic for Ballycastle

Pupils from Cross and Passion College and Ballycastle High School have added some colour to the seafront with a new mosaic artwork.

The coastal themed piece was created by professional artists Hélène Byrne and Louie Winward of Dunseverick Art who worked with pupils from both schools to design the mosaic. Pupils contributed ideas and made individual tiles to insert into the overall art work.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Brenda Chivers said: “This project has allowed local pupils to work together on a cross-community and cross-cultural basis to create a beautiful mosaic for their town. This artistic project demonstrates the dynamic nature of the Peace IV funding programme and how it actively encourages development and transformation within our communities, especially within the lives of our young people. I would like to commend the pupils involved and I hope that they, along with the artists, are very proud of this stunning piece which will be admired by many who visit Ballycastle seafront.”