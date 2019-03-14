Crufts says: you are some pup, Junior!

A Coleraine breeder has spoken of his pride and privilege to have shown one of his dogs at the recent world famous Crufts Dog Show.

Andy McKeary and his home bred male Dogue de Blubordeaux were placed fourth in their category.

The 15-month-old junior whose kennel name is Blubordeaux Show Kennel (Coleraine) is known by his everyday name of Junior.

Andy told the Times: “We showed Jumnior in a very strong junior class and were aiming just to get into the top five so we were really happy to be placed fourth.”

Andy had previously shown Junior’s father at Crufts but this was the first time he had competed with a home bred dog.

“We are delighted that one of our home bred dogs has placed at the biggest dog show in the world. It is a privilege to even qualify for Crufts and watch them ‘do their stuff’ on the famous green carpet.

“I have been working with dogs for 17 years now and have owned Dogue de Bordeaux for the last five years. They are an amazing breed.”

The Dogue de Bordeaux is a large French mastiff breed and one of the most ancient French dog breeds. To find out more about Andy, check out his Facebook page Andy Mckeary Blubordeaux.