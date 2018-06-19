CS spray justified in Portrush incident

The Police Ombudsman has found that police officers were justified in using CS Spray against a juvenile during an incident in Portrush.

The spray was used against a 15-year-old boy in Portrush in May 2016, after police responded to a report from his mother that he had become violent and was causing damage to their house.

Officers said the boy threatened to kill an officer after they found him in the kitchen of the family home with a hammer in his right hand. He was warned that CS Spray would be used if he did not drop the weapon. When he refused, an officer said he discharged CS spray at the youth’s chest. He said it was not immediately effective so he discharged a second burst which resulted in the youth placing the hammer on the floor.

Officers said the boy struggled and kicked, and was put in handcuffs and leg restraints before being taken into police custody. Police Ombudsman investigators obtained statements from the boy and his mother. Neither expressed concerns about police actions.