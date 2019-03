The 80th Ballymoney Drama Festival opens tonight (Friday, March 1) at 8pm.

Opening the week of performances are the local group Ballymoney Literary and Debating Society with Alan Ayckbourn’s Relatively Speaking.

The cast of Relatively Speaking.

Directed by Jeremy Lewis, Relatively Speaking is a bitter and brilliantly sharp comedy of mistaken identity between two couples which creates total, hilarious confusion.

Tickets available nightly, priced £10.

www.ballymoneydramafestival.com