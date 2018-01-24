Damaged wall and kerbing ‘under cover of darkness’

A man who caused criminal damage to a wall and kerbing told a court he did it because he was not given notification of the building work.

Stuart Campbell (32), of Moycraig Road in Mosside, appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal damage relating to an incident on May 4 last year.

A prosecutor said damage was caused to a wall and kerbing belonging to a man at a grass verge on the Farran Road near Ballymoney.

The prosecutor said a witness said a sledgehammer had been used to cause the damage “during the hours of darkness”.

Campbell, who was self-represented, was asked by District Judge Liam McNally for an explanation and replied: “He never notified me that he was building it” and added that it was close to “my entrance”.

The defendant also said there had been “different issues before that with me and him”.

Campbell was fined £100 and ordered to pay compensation of £80 for the damage.