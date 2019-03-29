Darkness into Light walk is launched

The first ever Causeway Darkness into Light walk has been launched.

The walk, which will be held in Portrush on Saturday, May 11, aims to raise awareness of mental health issues, suicide and self harm, while also raising funds for PIETA House, a charity which is committed to working with local charities in the area of mental health and well-being.

Beginning at 4.15am at Portrush Town Hall, participants will walk five kilometres as day breaks - literally walking from darkness into light.

The walk was launched at the Cloonavin on Thursday with Cllr Stephanie Quigley hosting the event which heard from representatives of the local charity partners - Samaritans and Community Rescue Service.

Registration is open now at www.darknessintolight.ie