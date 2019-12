He’s done it again!

Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker has completed yet another pre-Christmas sit out for charity - and raised a massive £23,000.

The fantastic total brings Davy Boyle’s fundraising total for 2019 to £38,283.04 for his chosen charities - Samaritans, the Community Rescue Service, Cancer Research UK, Prostate Cancer and the local branch of Age Concern.

Over the last 20 years, Davy has raised an incredible £629,854.29.

Well done, Davy!