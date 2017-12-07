Defendant warned not to drink over Christmas period

A Coleraine man has been granted bail and warned not to drink over the Christmas period.

Russell Cummins (29), of Lisnablagh Road, is currently facing charges including grievous bodily harm, assault, possession of drugs and aggravated taking of a vehicle. He had been on remand in custody.

During a bail application at the December 4 sitting of Coleraine Magistrates Court a police officer said they were not totally objecting to bail but were opposed to the defendant living at his mother’s address. The officer also requested an alcohol ban.

District Judge Liam McNally said he wanted to make sure Cummins “understands we are coming to the Christmas period and he is banned from consuming any alcohol”.

Cummins was released on his own bail of £500 to reside at an address approved by police and he is banned from consuming alcohol. The case was adjourned to December 18.