Dire need for host families

The need for host families on the north coast to welcome children from Chernobyl for two weeks in July is now at a dire level.

Sybil Langford Donaghy made the appeal for host families on behalf of Portrush & District Group of Children of Chernobyl.

Sybil explained that when the exchange programme began to bring the children to Northern Ireland to improve their health, 250 children arrived in the province but last year, due to a lack of host families, just 36 children were able to make the journey.

“Host families get so much out of the welcoming children, it’s so rewarding and we really need more for the children who will come over next year. They will be here from mid July until around August 9 and we would love to hear from anyone who would be willing to host a child.” Please contact Sybil on 07757764735.