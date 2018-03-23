DJ set for big Lego challenge in Coleraine

Portstewart man Desmond James (DJ) Calvert will put his Lego building skills to test this evening (Friday).

‘Mr Lego Man’ will be centre stage for the Emergency Services Challenge.

DJ, who has a passion for Lego despite having no hands, is raising funds in support of autism services on the north coast and showcasing the role of emergency services.

The event at littlebuildersclubni in Coleraine, which is a Lego club for 11 years of age and upwards, will pit DJ against PSNI, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, RNLI Lifeboats, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, Community Rescue Services and NI Coastguard representatives and the clock to build Lego sets.

The challenge will take place at Play Brick House Coleraine Centre, 6.00pm - 8.00pm.