Do you know a community hero?

Calling all community heroes in Coleraine and Ballymoney...

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond for their local community, making Coleraine or Ballymoney a brighter, cleaner or better place?

With the deadline fast approaching, George Best Belfast City Airport and the Northern Ireland Amenity Council (NIAC) are encouraging nominations from the public for their Community Hero Award.

The award, now in its third year, is designed to recognise the hard work and commitment of the unsung heroes that strive to improve their community by making it tidier, more colourful, and eco-friendly.

Nominating a hero is easy – simply submit a short summary outlining who the person is, describing some of their great work and their impact on the community.

Michelle Hatfield, Director of Corporate Services at Belfast City Airport, said: “Volunteers are immensely important and the work they do often goes unnoticed by the wider public. We want to not only reward them for their work but give them the thanks they deserve.”

Doreen Muskett of NIAC said: “Without the work of caring people our towns would not exist as we know them. If you know someone who aims to make their town or village a greener and cleaner place, please show your gratitude and nominate them for the Community Hero Award.”

Please email your submission to niamenity@btconnect.com by August 24.