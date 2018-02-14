Dog rescue charity ‘Jollyes’ glad of donation

Jollyes Pet Superstore Coleraine has presented a donation to Causeway Coast Dog Rescue.

Chairman of CCDR, Margaret Dimsdale-Bobby, is seen here with Manager Ryan Godfrey of Jollyes Pet Superstore in Coleraine, as he hands over a donation to the charity for £750 worth of items from the store.

The donations came from Jollyes shoppers who join their loyalty scheme which is then donated to charities.

Causeway Coast Dog Rescue is Jollyes allocated ‘in store charity’.

“This is a great donation”, said Margaret.

“On behalf of everyone at the CCDR charity, we are deeply gratefully to Ryan, the team at Jollyes and those who come into the store to shop and support local. This will go a long way to feed and benefit dogs that we rescue and rehome.”

The charity is located on the north coast but supports dogs and individuals from all around the country to ensure that every dog deserves a second chance.

For more information on the charity, please go to @CCDogRescue or www.causewaycoastdogrescue.org