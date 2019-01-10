Dominican art collective

The Dominican Collective Exhibition is now open at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

The display features collaborative work from GCSE students at Dominican College, renowned ceramicist Adam Frew and potter Fiona Shannon.

The project forms part of the students’ GCSE research, where they got to experience how galleries and art centres operate, work alongside professional artists and learn about marketing and installation techniques.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Branda Chivers said: “This is a beautiful exhibition showcasing the wealth of artistic talent from young school pupils.”

The exhibition continues until January 25. For more information, call Flowerfield Arts Centre on 028 7083 1400 or visit www.flowerfield.org