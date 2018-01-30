Dominican artist Aimee proud to show ‘true colours’

A hugely talented Dominican College student has had her work selected again for the True Colours Exhibition which is currently at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

This is the second year in a row that U6 art student Aimee Semple’s work has been recognised by the examination

board and deemed representative of the exemplary quality of art produced in Northern Ireland schools.

Her AS level work was a series of pieces based on the female figure and is currently on show in the exhibition. Aimee was also delighted to be able to showcase her work at Dominican College’s Centenary Art exhibition last summer where it drew very positive feedback from within and beyond the local community.

Miss Laura McConnell, Head of Art at Dominican College explained: “Aimee has a broad range of skills in Art, specifically in detailed pencil drawings.

“She has always been willing to take risks in her works in her quest for innovation and originality and is equally happy using larger, mixed media canvases.

“She is studying relationships within some of her A2 work and continues to hone and refine her skills.”

Congratulations, Aimee!