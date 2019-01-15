Donations sought for UDR memorial plaque

A memorial to men and women from the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area who served in The Ulster Defence Regiment will be erected in Coleraine later this summer.

The memorial plaque, in the shape of a Causeway stone standing on a plinth, was granted

planning permission by the Council last year.

It will be inscribed with the UDR cap badge and the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross which was awarded to the Regiment by the Queen in 2006.

The Ulster Defence Regiment, which was the largest infantry Regiment in the British Army,

was established in 1970 and disbanded in 1992 after 22 years of continuous active service. It

was amalgamated with the Royal Irish Rangers to form the Royal Irish Regiment.

Locally, the Regiment was raised in Ballymoney, before moving to Nissan huts in Macosquin

and later relocating to Coleraine when Laurel Hill House was purchased by the MOD to become the headquarters of “E” Company 5 UDR as part of the 5th Battalion County Londonderry.

“E” Company also had a Detachment in Garvagh based in the RUC Station covering the

Garvagh / Kilrea area.

The Causeway area was one of the biggest recruitment areas outside of Belfast and “E” Company was one of the largest Companies in the Regiment.

Adrian Nicholl, Chairman of the Coleraine branch of the Regimental Associated, said: “Coleraine is one of the few major towns in Northern Ireland with no commemoration to the role played by the UDR during the Troubles, or to the sacrifice made by members of the Regiment and their families.

“The memorial will stand as a permanent tribute to the service of the men and women who served for so many years in very difficult circumstances. This project has attracted no funding from outside sources and we are relying on the generosity of former members of the Regiment to donate towards the cost. Any donation will be greatly appreciated,” said the Chairman.

Donations can be sent to The UDR Association, 29E New Row, Coleraine, BT52 1AD. Telephone 028 703 21657.