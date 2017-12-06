‘Donut’ session groom among trio banned from driving

A groom who did celebratory ‘diffing’ on a public road on the day of his wedding, whilst his veil-wearing bride was a passenger in the spinning vehicle, has been convicted of dangerous driving.

Two other men also took part in the ‘donut’ session involving cars on a country road in County Antrim.

All three males were banned from driving for a year and will all have to re-sit their tests.

A video of the incident, which came from a mobile phone seized during a police enquiry into another case, was shown to Monday’s sitting of Coleraine Magistrates Court.

The images showed a number of cars doing ‘diffing’ as a large crowd of onlookers watched on. The court echoed to the sounds of revving engines from the video.

Jonathan Othniel Davidson, (34) of Lisnagat Road, Mosside; Martin Jamison, (22) of Turnarobert Park, Armoy and John Edward Mackey Lamont, (35) of Turraloskin Park, Moyarget, near Ballycastle, had contested charges of dangerous driving arising out of the ‘diffing’ at Ballinlea Road on February 21, 2015.

Davidson and Lamont were driving Toyota Corolla GT Twincams and Jamieson a Ford Sierra.

In relation to the ‘donuts’, Davidson and Lamont had entered guilty pleas to a lesser charge of driving without due care and attention but were convicted of dangerous driving and were each also fined £200.

Jamison had contended that although his Sierra was spotted on the footage he was not the driver although District Judge Liam McNally convicted him of the offence noting it was his car and he was the only one insured to drive it and he did not give an explanation to police or the court. He was fined £300.

Jamison’s defence solicitor Andrew Kinney made an unsuccessful application for the footage to be in inadmissable in evidence. He said the footage was obtained by police from a phone seized in April 2015 after a search at a property at Drones Road, Armoy.

Andrew Kinney said it was unknown who took the footage or how it came to be on the Samsung phone and after viewing it police turned their attention to a number of vehicles. Andrew Kinney said the the case against his client was “tenuous”. The lawyer said the video was not taken in bright daylight and although the driver was visible they were not identifiable.

The other two men before the court were driving Toyota Corolla Twincams and Davidson’s car still had “wedding paraphernalia” attached to it. The video also showed other vehicles whose drivers were not able to be identified.

The video showed smoke billowing from the wheels of some of the vehicles at a crossroads on the Ballinlea Road which prompted the judge to say: “That couldn’t be good for the tyres”.

All three defendants refused to give evidence on their own behalf in court.

Convicting all three men of dangerous driving, Judge McNally said the cars were ‘diffing’ or “donuting”.

A prosecutor said it happened at a crossroads and quite a large number of people were present after a wedding.

Judge McNally said: “This was a sustained taking over of a public road, It is a sustained piece of bad driving.”

After the convictions, in mitigation, Davidson’s barrister Stuart Magee said his client accepted he was driving a car and “his new wife was in the car with him”. He said Davidson had a clear record and was a mechanic and owned his own business.

He said a driving ban would have a “catastrophic effect” on his business and after being married two years ago, the conviction against the father-of-three young children “falls hard on him”. A previous court heard his wife was wearing her wedding veil in the car.

Barrister Alan Stewart for Lamont said his client, who has “experience of rally driving”, “got caught up in the moment”. He said: “The road had largely been cordoned off by those involved in the wedding”.

He said it was not some random piece of donutting but had to be put “put in the context of a celebration”.

Mr Stewart added it was an “odd way to celebrate and was perhaps akin to firing pistols in the air in the Wild West”.

He said Lamont was a HGV lorry driver with three points on his licence and handed in two references from employers and one from his client’s mother. He said the married father of three children “works seven days a week” and his employment was dependent on having a licence but he accepted he had “only himself to blame”.

In mitigation for Jamison, Andrew Kinney said the loss of his client’s licence would be the “death knell” for his employment and he already had six penalty points on his licence.

Judge McNally said: “If people want to drive in this way on the road and have their driving videoed - it was all set up for show - it was done on a public road, I have no alternative but to convict them of dangerous driving.”

The judge said a number of vehicles were present at a crossroads “where diffing or donutting” took place for a “sustained period”. He said he was fixing bail on the sum of £300 for each man and granted permission for them to drive in the mean time in the event of them appealing the outcome.