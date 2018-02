Here are a few photos from the Coleraine Times archive to get you all talking.

There’s nothing quite like pictures from the past to bring back memories of family and friends at school or work, or teammates in sport.

Colum Henry, chair of the Causeway CT Scanner Appeal, receives a cheque for�300 from the staff of Houston's Shirt Factory in February 1993.

If you’ve got pictures to share, we’d like to see them. Email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

David Kearns tests his leg strength in the PE department of Coleraine Boys' Secondary School during open night in February 1993. Also included are Stephen Smyth and Ian Pollock.