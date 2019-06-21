Dr Jonathan Rea MBE Borough ‘Freedom’ banners up for auction

To raise awareness of the ‘Dr Jonathan Rea MBE Freedom of the Borough’ event held earlier this year, Antrim & Newtownabbey Council produced a range of advertising and promotional items, which were displayed across various locations in the borough.

Council has received requests for these exclusive pieces of memorabilia and, as a result, are offering people the chance to win these items via a silent auction.

The items that are available are:

46 x signed programmes

2 x vinyl banners (10m by 0.8m)

4 x vinyl banners (6m by 0.8m)

2 x vortex banners (2m by 1m)

2 x cloth banners with Velcro (3m x 2.2m)

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Mayor’s nominated charities; Alzheimer’s Society and Cancer Fund for Children.

If you would like to bid for one of these unique collectors’ items, whilst also donating to the Mayor’s chosen charities, E. angela.ross@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk or T. 028 90340034 stating the item that you would like to bid for and also the amount you are bidding.

The auction will close at 5pm on Friday, June 28, and all successful bidders will be notified after this time.