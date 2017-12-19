Drink driving arrests over Christmas revealed

Police have arrested 137 drivers and motorcyclists on suspicion of drink driving during the first two weeks of this year’s winter anti-drink drive operation.

The preliminary winter drink drive operation figures are five more than during the first two weeks of last year’s operation.

Chief Inspector Diane Pennington said: “When we launched this operation just over a fortnight ago, we warned drivers not to take the risk because we would be carrying out breath tests at authorised vehicle checkpoints day and night across the country.

“It’s disappointing that despite our warnings, there are still people who completely disregard the safety of themselves and others by continuing this shameful and incredibly dangerous practice. We should not be detecting anyone drink driving."

Chief Inspector Pennington added: "Our message is very simple; Never EVER drink and drive. Just one drink can impair your decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill.”

"Road Policing officers, local and neighbourhood policing teams and our TSG colleagues are determined to catch those people who take life-threatening, unacceptable, and simply stupid risks.”

“Do not take the risk. The consequence of taking just one drink can be catastrophic.”