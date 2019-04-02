Dunluce Parish art and photo exhibition

Dunluce Parish Church will host its annual Art and Photographic Exhibition over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 3 - 6.

Paintings by well-known local artists and photographers will be on display.

A number of new artists have also been invited from across Northern Ireland to showcase work not previously seen at the exhibition.

A local artist wil officially open the exhibition. All art works can be purchaed and this is an ideal platform for amateur and professional artists to showcase their work. If anyone has not previously exhibited and would like to be included please contact Joan Kinnaird at Dunluce Paroish Centre on 028 2073 0537 or email escott.1007@btinternet.com

A painting by a local artist will be raffled on the final day along with a wide range of other prizes. Proceeds from the exhibition will go towards the Bishop’s Appeal for the Yemen and Marie Curie. Viewing times: Friday, May 3 7-9pm; Saturday, May 4 10am-4pm; Sunday, May 5 - 2-4pm; Monday, May 6 10am-3pm.